UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi's Speech At Shenzhen SEZ's 40th Anniversary Gathering Published

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Xi's speech at Shenzhen SEZ's 40th anniversary gathering published

A speech made by President Xi Jinping at a grand gathering marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has been published

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A speech made by President Xi Jinping at a grand gathering marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the event Wednesday.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Event Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Players or officials who put others at risk by vio ..

2 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

18 minutes ago

Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected i ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Starts Testing Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine o ..

2 minutes ago

LSM grows 3.66% in two months

2 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia's market share in Europe likely to to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.