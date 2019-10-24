(@imziishan)

Speeches made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a series of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have been published in a booklet

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Speeches made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a series of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have been published in a booklet.

Xi delivered the speeches respectively at the presentation ceremony of national medals and honorary titles, the reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the grand rally to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.