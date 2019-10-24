UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi's Speeches At Events Celebrating 70th Anniversary Of PRC Founding Published

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

Xi's speeches at events celebrating 70th anniversary of PRC founding published

Speeches made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a series of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have been published in a booklet

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Speeches made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a series of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have been published in a booklet.

Xi delivered the speeches respectively at the presentation ceremony of national medals and honorary titles, the reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the grand rally to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

Related Topics

China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Govt's negotiating team should bring PM's resignat ..

1 minute ago

NUST holds high-level roundtable on water

4 minutes ago

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

32 minutes ago

Multan dengue, polio free district says DC Amer Kh ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar Cess committee amended estimate funds of thr ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Ready to Meet With Protesters' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.