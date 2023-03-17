(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The upcoming trip of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia will be a visit of friendship that will further strengthen mutual trust and understanding between the countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

"President Xi Jinping's upcoming state visit to Russia will be a friendship visit that will further strengthen mutual trust and understanding between China and Russia," Wang told reporters.

The visit will give a new impetus to the development of relations between Russia and China, the diplomat said, adding that Xi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues.

Additionally, the diplomat said that China will adhere to an objective position on Ukraine and play a constructive role in advancing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.