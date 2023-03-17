BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia will be of a peaceful nature, the sides will practice true multilateralism based on the principles of non-alignment and non-targeting of third parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.

A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

"President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia will be peaceful, both sides will practice true multilateralism based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, promote the democratization of international relations, building a multipolar world, improve global governance, and contribute to global development," Wang told reporters.