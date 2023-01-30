(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin will become the central event of the Moscow-Beijing relations in 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In the coming year, Russia and China will be able to further strengthen and promote bilateral interstate ties through joint efforts. It is known Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to the Russian Federation in spring. We believe that it will be the central event of the bilateral relations in 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the restoration of face-to-face contacts at all levels would likely happen thanks to the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions in China.

Additionally, the ministry said that Moscow and Beijing actively take joint steps to strengthen the multipolar system of international relations.

"In the context of the radical transformation of the geopolitical situation, in order to maintain global peace and stability, resolve regional conflicts, overcome confrontation and promote a unifying agenda, our countries manage to effectively carry out foreign policy coordination. Together with other friendly states, (we) consistently oppose the attempts of the United States to achieve global dominance by promoting the concept of rules-based order," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it had no information about visit of Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi to Moscow. Russian newspaper Vedomosti earlier reported that Wang would pay an official visit to Moscow in late February.