Xizang Recognizes 5th Group Of Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritors
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Culture and tourism authorities in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region have recognized a new group of 101 regional-level intangible cultural heritage (ICH) inheritors, bringing the total number of inheritors in Xizang to 1,790.
Xizang's fifth group of regional-level ICH inheritors includes individuals selected from various fields, such as folk literature, Tibetan opera, traditional handicrafts, traditional sports and acrobatics.
"The recognition of the fifth group of inheritors strengthens and improves the region's inheritor system, injecting fresh vitality into the preservation and dissemination of intangible cultural heritage," said Num, an official of the regional culture and tourism department's ICH division.
Official data shows that Xizang has established a four-tier ICH directory system, covering national, regional, municipal and county levels, and encompassing 2,760 representative projects. These include 106 national-level ICH projects and 117 national-level ICH inheritors, as well as 620 regional-level ICH projects and 623 regional-level inheritors.
