Yacht Capsizes in Lake in Laos Killing 8 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Eight people have died after a yacht capsized on Lake Nam Ngum in northern Laos on Sunday, the Lao News Agency reported.

According to the news outlet, the yacht capsized from a strong gust of wind when it was 40 meters (0.02 miles) from the coast.

There were 39 passengers on board, 31 of them were saved. Bodies of all the victims were recovered.