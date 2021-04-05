UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yacht Capsizes In Lake In Laos Killing 8 People - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Yacht Capsizes in Lake in Laos Killing 8 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Eight people have died after a yacht capsized on Lake Nam Ngum in northern Laos on Sunday, the Lao News Agency reported.

According to the news outlet, the yacht capsized from a strong gust of wind when it was 40 meters (0.02 miles) from the coast.

There were 39 passengers on board, 31 of them were saved. Bodies of all the victims were recovered.

Related Topics

Died Laos Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

4 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

4 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

4 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.