Yacht Sank Near Italian Coast, Russian Oligarch Possible Owner - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Italian coast guard has rescued nine people from a sinking yacht, media reported, adding that the vessel was likely to belong to a Russian oligarch.

The 40-meter (131-feet) yacht called Life Saga under the flag of the Cayman Islands was in distress in the Ionian Sea not far from the port of Catanzaro, La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reported.

The list of the rescued people includes four passengers and five crew members.

The vessel could reportedly belong to Russian coal businessman Gennady Ayvazyan.