Yacht With 8,000 Litres of Diesel Fuel Sinks in England - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A superyacht with a large amount of diesel fuel caught fire in England and sank after the blaze was put out, The Irish Times reports.

The yacht contained "approximately 8,000 litres of diesel fuel," a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) spokesperson said as quoted by the newspaper on Saturday.

The vessel caught fire while it was moored in a marina in Torquay, Devon. The fire was extinguished by Saturday afternoon and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. According to The Irish Times, local emergency services declared a major incident and a nearby beach and roads were evacuated.

Local authorities are now addressing water pollution concerns.