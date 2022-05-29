UrduPoint.com

Yacht With 8,000 Litres Of Diesel Fuel Sinks In England - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Yacht With 8,000 Litres of Diesel Fuel Sinks in England - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A superyacht with a large amount of diesel fuel caught fire in England and sank after the blaze was put out, The Irish Times reports.

The yacht contained "approximately 8,000 litres of diesel fuel," a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) spokesperson said as quoted by the newspaper on Saturday.

The vessel caught fire while it was moored in a marina in Torquay, Devon. The fire was extinguished by Saturday afternoon and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. According to The Irish Times, local emergency services declared a major incident and a nearby beach and roads were evacuated.

Local authorities are now addressing water pollution concerns.

Related Topics

Fire Water Ireland

Recent Stories

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

8 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

8 hours ago
 No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he chan ..

No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he changes attitude: Marriyum Aurangz ..

8 hours ago
 Nigeria ruling party delays primaries for 2023 ele ..

Nigeria ruling party delays primaries for 2023 election

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.