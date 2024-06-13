Open Menu

Yadav, Arshdeep Star As India Beat USA To Reach T20 World Cup Second Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Yadav, Arshdeep star as India beat USA to reach T20 World Cup second round

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten half-century and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh claimed a career-best 4-9 as India defeated the United States by seven wickets to reach the T20 World Cup second round on Wednesday.

Chasing 111 to win the Group A clash, India were rattled at 15-2 and then 44-3 before Yadav (50) and Shivam Dube (31) put on an undefeated fourth-wicket stand of 67 to secure a third win in three games for Rohit Sharma's team with 10 balls to spare.

"We knew this was going to be a tough task. We lost some wickets up front but we showed some maturity to take the game to the end," said Rohit.

Despite the defeat, the United States are still well-placed to join India in the Super Eights as they have four points while Pakistan and Canada are on two with a game each to play.

India were stunned by Mumbai-born fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar who played for India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2010.

He had superstar batsman Virat Kohli caught behind for nought off the first ball he faced.

Rohit was then caught by Harmeet Singh at mid-off, again off the bowling of the 32-year-old Netravalkar in the third over.

Rishabh Pant's 18-run cameo was ended when his stumps were uprooted by Ali Khan in the eighth over.

However, Yadav went to his 18th international T20 half-century from 49 balls with two fours and a pair of sixes.

Left-hander Dube's 31 came off 35 deliveries and featured a boundary and a six on the same tricky and slow Nassau County International cricket Stadium pitch where India had made just 119 in a six-run win over Pakistan at the weekend.

"I would say we were 10-15 runs short on that pitch. We knew that 125-130 would have been a tough total to chase but it goes that way sometimes," said USA skipper Aaron Jones.

Earlier, Arshdeep removed recalled opener Shayan Jahangir lbw off the first ball and had Andries Gous (two) caught in the deep five balls later as the USA found themselves 3-2 after the opening over.

Big-hitting Jones, who clubbed an undefeated 94 in the hosts' opening win over Canada in Dallas, made just 11 before he fell to Hardik Pandya.

That left the US on 25-3 before opener Steven Taylor (24) and top-scorer Nitish Kumar (27) put on 31 for the fourth wicket.

Nitish became Arshdeep's third victim, smartly caught on the boundary by Mohammed Siraj.

Former New Zealand star Corey Anderson (15) was the sixth man out with the score on 96 thanks to a running catch by wicket-keeper Pant off Pandya who completed a wicket-maiden.

With the Americans looking to push the total into three figures, Arshdeep had Harmeet Singh caught behind for 10.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (11) and Jasdeep Singh (two) ensured the United States posted what they hoped would have been a defendable total.

Both teams went into the game with a perfect four points from two wins with the USA having stunned Pakistan in a famous Super Over triumph last time out.

India join Australia and South Africa as the three teams to have so far booked their places in the next stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket T20 World Australia Canada Man Same Nassau Anderson Dallas South Africa United States Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Shadley Van Schalkwyk Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav National University From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

1 hour ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

1 hour ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

1 hour ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

1 hour ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

1 hour ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

1 hour ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

1 hour ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

1 hour ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

1 hour ago

More Stories From World