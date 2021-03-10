UrduPoint.com
Yahya Sinwar Re-elected As Hamas Chief In Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Yahya Sinwar was re-elected Wednesday as the head of Hamas's political wing in Gaza, extending his tenure as the Islamist movement's de facto leader in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas sources told AFP.

Sinwar, a former commander of Hamas's military branch who served more than two decades in an Israeli prison, beat out four challengers for the post he has held since 2017.

