Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Yahya Sinwar was re-elected Wednesday as the head of Hamas's political wing in Gaza, extending his tenure as the Islamist movement's de facto leader in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas sources told AFP.

Sinwar, a former commander of Hamas's military branch who served more than two decades in an Israeli prison, beat out four challengers for the post he has held since 2017.