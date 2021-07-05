UrduPoint.com
Yakut Forest Fires Area In Russia Increases By 9,000 Hectares In 24 Hours - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Yakut Forest Fires Area in Russia Increases by 9,000 Hectares in 24 Hours - Ministry

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The area of forest fires in the Yakutia republic of Russia's far east increased by more than 9,000 hectares in 24 hours amid dry thunderstorms, the press service of the region's Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry for Emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Monday.

According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, there are 264 wildfires in the republic.

"During the day, the number of fires decreased by 46 fire origin points. The area of fires increased by more than 9,000 hectares due to the increase in active fires areas, the passage of thunderstorm fronts, as well as due to the continued fire hazard of classes 4-5 on the territory of 12 districts," the head of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM, Pavel Garin, said.

Airmobile groups are involved in extinguishing forest fires in four regions of Yakutia, he said, adding that the aviation group of the EMERCOM has been expanded.

Currently, he said, four Mi-8 helicopters with a spillway device and an amphibious Be-200 aircraft are deployed there. Two additional aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense have arrived from the city of Khabarovsk.

According to the department, the territories near the settlements of Chymnai, Eldikan, Udarnik, and Ulakhan-An are under special control.

The smoke zone from forest fires includes 27 settlements of the republic and the city of Yakutsk.

Earlier it was reported that the smoke from forest fires in Gorny and Khangalassky regions of the republic covered Yakutsk. Analyzes indicate that the maximum permissible concentration of chemicals has been exceeded in the ambient air.

