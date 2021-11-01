UrduPoint.com

Yakut Scientists Learn To Diagnose COVID-Related Lung Damage In Under 1 Minute

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) A newly developed AI Sciberia diagnostic system is empowering Yakut scientists to diagnose lung damage caused by COVID-19 in less than a minute, Sciberia company, which developed the technology, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The treatment technology algorithm is arranged in the following way: AI processes computed tomography (CT) scans at high speed and increased accuracy: today we have achieved an average image processing speed of about 15 seconds, and the examination accuracy is up to 98.5%, leveling out human fatigue. Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients is hitting new highs, and it takes at least 30-40 minutes of full-fledged work for a doctor to interpret each CT scan," Anton Lomakin, a co-founder of the project, said.

The technology helps doctors to reduce workload, facilitates their work and can save hundreds of lives, according to the co-founder.

"As early as in 2020, the technology was successfully applied to detect COVID-19 viral pneumonia in medical settings in Yakutia. And today, with the assistance of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Ministry of Health, the Sciberia diagnostic system is already being successfully implemented in four major medical settings of the republic," Lomakin said.

Start-ups of the Yakutia Technopark and the North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU) helped the republic to fight COVID-19. When diagnosing patients, an intelligent radiological information system (IRIS) is used, which detects coronavirus pneumonia based on CT scans with 95% accuracy.

