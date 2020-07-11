Yale Joins Lawsuit Against US Foreign Student Ban - University President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Yale University will join a lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from deporting foreign students at schools that keep classrooms closed due to COVID-19, President Peter Salovey said in a press release on Friday.

"Yale will be joining other universities in filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Harvard and MIT requesting a temporary restraining order to block the implementation of the new ruling," Salovey said.

The administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) announced visas would be revoked for foreign students at universities that keep choose to keep classrooms closed and rely on remote learning when the new school year begins in September.

Salovey also announced a second initiative that would attempt to satisfy ICE regulations by giving an unspecified amount of in-person instruction to individual foreign students.

ICE also plans to block students with valid visas but not presently in the US from entering the country this fall if their respective schools plan to keep classrooms closed.

A spike in new COVID-19 infections to a rate of about 60,000 daily - a three fold-increase from May - has prompted a nationwide re-evaluation of plans to reopen schools, businesses and offices, and in some case to reimpose closures that had been lifted.