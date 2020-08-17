Yale University Medical School Launches Phase 3 Trial of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Yale University Medical School announced in a press release on Monday that it has launched a phase 3 trial of a leading novel coronavirus vaccine candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Yale University Medical school announced in a press release on Monday that it has launched a phase 3 trial of a leading novel coronavirus vaccine candidate.

"The study is a collaboration between BioNTech SE and Pfizer using modified RNA. This is a novel way to create a vaccine for use in humans. Rather than using the part or whole of the actual virus in an inactive form to create immunity, this vaccine candidate uses a genetic code (modified RNA) to make the body generate proteins that resemble the SARS CoV-2 virus spike protein, thereby causing development of antibodies against it," the release said.

The earlier trial phases indicate that the vaccine is tolerated well and generates the appropriate immune response that has the potential to protect humans from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the release said.

Researchers are working with local advocacy groups, including the Connecticut AME Zion Church to ensure minorities such as African-American communities that are disproportionately impacted by the virus participate in the trial, the release also said.

"When we started talking about clinical trials in our community, people of color represented only 3 percent - 6 percent of the participants in clinical trials," Walter's Memorial AME Zion Church pastor Elvin Clayton said in the release. "Now we see between 30 percent - 50 percent participation."

The trial is a randomized placebo-controlled experiment, which means that of the planned 30,000 enrollees, half will receive the vaccine and half will receive a placebo, the release said.

Of the six vaccine candidates at the forefront of human testing, two tests are being run by US pharma giant Pfizer and biotech firm Moderna, and one by the University of Oxford and the UK's AstraZeneca.