Yalta Economic Forum Scheduled for November 4-6 in Crimea - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 2021 Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) will be held in Russia's Crimea from November 4-6, in strict compliance with all measures of epidemiological safety, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The 2021 Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) will be held in Russia's Crimea from November 4-6, in strict compliance with all measures of epidemiological safety, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Friday.

Khusnullin heads the YIEF organizing committee.

"This year, the Yalta Forum will take place from November 4-6.

The decision was made during the working trip to Crimea. In 2020, we had to cancel the forum, but this year we are ready to hold it, of course, in compliance with all security measures," Khusnullin wrote on Instagram.

The Yalta International Economic Forum is an annual business event held in Crimea. In 2019, the forum was organized in April and registered over 4,000 visitors. The 2020 edition was suspended because of the pandemic.