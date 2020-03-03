UrduPoint.com
Yalta Int'l Economic Forum Postponed Over Coronavirus Global Spread - Head Of Crimea

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:17 PM

Yalta Int'l Economic Forum Postponed Over Coronavirus Global Spread - Head of Crimea

Yalta International Economic Forum, which is usually held in April, will be rescheduled for later due to the spread of coronavirus in the world, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Yalta International Economic Forum, which is usually held in April, will be rescheduled for later due to the spread of coronavirus in the world, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said Tuesday.

"Yalta International Economic Forum, which is usually held in April, will be postponed until later," Aksenov said on Facebook, adding that the change of schedule was linked to the global coronavirus spread.

Your Thoughts and Comments

