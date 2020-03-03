Yalta International Economic Forum, which is usually held in April, will be rescheduled for later due to the spread of coronavirus in the world, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said Tuesday

"Yalta International Economic Forum, which is usually held in April, will be postponed until later," Aksenov said on Facebook, adding that the change of schedule was linked to the global coronavirus spread.