Yamal Airlines SSJ-100 Plane Makes Successful Emergency Landing In Russia's Tyumen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:21 PM

Yamal Airlines SSJ-100 Plane Makes Successful Emergency Landing in Russia's Tyumen

A Yamal Airlines Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane on Friday made a successful emergency landing in the city of Tyumen in Russia's Siberia after experiencing an engine failure, a source in the air traffic control services told Sputnik

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A Yamal Airlines Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane on Friday made a successful emergency landing in the city of Tyumen in Russia's Siberia after experiencing an engine failure, a source in the air traffic control services told Sputnik.

"The plane landed successfully at 06:17 pm Moscow time [15:17 GMT]," the source said.

Yamal Airlines later confirmed the successful landing of the plane with 80 passengers and crew members on board, which experienced the left engine failure after taking off from the Tymen airport on route to St. Petersburg.

The company added that no one was injured during the emergency landing, while the engine failure was caused by a collision with a bird after the takeoff.

