Yamal Bags Brace As Barca Take Girona Revenge
Girona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Teenage star Lamine Yamal struck twice as La Liga leaders Barcelona thrashed Girona 4-1 on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's side have now won all five of their opening matches and avenged two humiliating Catalan derby defeats by Girona last season with an emphatic victory at Montilivi.
Yamal's first-half double sent Barcelona on their way with Dani Olmo and Pedri Gonzalez adding further goals after the break.
Cristhian Stuani pulled one back for the hosts, last season's surprise package who finished third in only their fourth season in the top flight.
Girona lost several key players in the summer with coach Michel Sanchez forced to rebuild.
Barcelona have new momentum under former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Flick and produced their best performance of his reign to date.
"We had to start (the season) well, other years we didn't start it as we would have liked, above all the coach told us that," Pedri told Movistar.
"(He told us) that from the first game we should push, that the league is won above all in these first games if you keep building the distance up, let's continue in the same way."
Yamal and striker Robert Lewandowski came close in the opening exchanges before the teenage star, who led Spain to Euro 2024 victory in the summer, broke the deadlock.
The winger picked the pocket of David Lopez as he tried to bring the ball out of defence, before finishing with aplomb past Paulo Gazzaniga after 30 minutes.
Yamal grabbed his second before the break with a fine guided finish from the edge of the box after a free-kick was cleared into his path.
Bryan Gil fired straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen from close range at the other end, before Girona were awarded a penalty when Inigo Martinez handled the ball.
However after a VAR referral the referee annulled his decision, seeing that it had bounced on to Martinez's arm off team-mate Alejandro Balde.
Olmo expanded Barcelona's lead early in the second half with a sublime finish from a tight angle, leaving the new arrival from RB Leipzig on three goals from three La Liga matches.
Gazzaniga denied Lewandowski as he ran through on goal and tried to finish with a dink, as Barcelona maintained control.
Their fourth came through Pedri when midfielder Marc Casado cleverly played him through and the Canary Islander took his time to sidestep Gazzaniga and finish.
