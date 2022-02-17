Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes of LNG in 2021 - Novatek

Yamal LNG increased the production of liquefied natural gas by 4% year-on-year to 19.6 million tonnes in 2021, and shipped 19.5 million tonnes, Russian gas producer Novatek, the project's majority shareholder, said on Thursday

"In 2021, Yamal LNG produced more than 19.

6 million tonnes of LNG, showing an increase of 4% compared to 2020," the company's representative said during a conference call for investors.

In addition, Yamal LNG produced 1 million tonnes of unstable gas condensate.

The project carried out 266 shipments of 19.5 million tonnes in total, of which 199, or 75%, were sold under long-term contracts. The remaining 25% were sold under spot contracts.

Novatek expects hydrocarbon production growth in 2022 compared to 2021 within 1%, Alexander Nazarov, the head of the company's investor relations department, said during a conference call.