Yamal symbol of rising Barca aiming for Champions League progress

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Barcelona's last visit to face Benfica ended in a heavy thumping on the way to Champions League group stage elimination in 2021, but with young starlet Lamine Yamal propelling a team on the rise, hopes are far higher for the Catalans this time around.

The Blaugrana, second in the group standings behind leaders Liverpool, can seal progression to the last 16 on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, avoiding the new play-off phase.

Ronald Koeman's side were heading towards their nadir and the coach was sacked soon after their 3-0 defeat in Lisbon, with his successor Xavi Hernandez able to steady the ship somewhat before walking away in 2024 as Barca still struggled to shine.

The coach did help teenager Yamal blossom into a key player and now the 17-year-old is the symbol of Hansi Flick's exciting side who have already proven they can beat the best in Europe.

Barcelona have thrashed reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid twice this season already in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as swatting aside German giants Bayern Munich earlier in the group phase.

Financial problems still trouble Barcelona, as evidenced by the recent Dani Olmo registration debacle, but on the pitch Flick's side, at their best, are capable of producing majestic football.

Yamal has been crucial to that, showing no sign of slowing down or hitting a ceiling after inspiring Spain to their Euro 2024 triumph last summer.

The silky winger, often compared to all-time Barcelona great Lionel Messi who also came through the club's La Masia youth academy, is playing on a level matched by few others in world football at present.

"Yes, he is," said his team-mate Gavi, when asked if Yamal was the world's best player. "Well, after Lionel Messi, he's the best."