Yamato Becomes Japan's First City To Restrict Use Of Smartphones While Walking - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Yamato Becomes Japan's First City to Restrict Use of Smartphones While Walking - Reports

The Japanese city of Yamato in the central Kanagawa prefecture has become the first municipality in the country to implement measures to prevent people from using their smartphones while walking outside in public places, media reported on Thursday

The measure was initiated after research was conducted by the city authorities in January, which involved about 6,000 pedestrians.

The measure was initiated after research was conducted by the city authorities in January, which involved about 6,000 pedestrians.

The study established that approximately 12 percent of citizens were using their smartphones while walking.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, the city's assembly passed a draft ordinance, according to which the use of smartphones in public spaces by pedestrians should be limited to those standing still in a place where they are not obstructing traffic. At the same time, the rule does not envisage any penalties for those who violate it.

The rule will take effect starting July 1, the news agency added.

