Yamina Alliance Head Bennett to Become Israel Prime Minister for About 2 Years -Presidency

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The head of the Yamina national conservative alliance, Naftali Bennett, will become a new prime minister of Israel on a rotation basis, with Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, going to replace him after about two years, the Israeli presidential office said.

"Chair of Yamina Naftali Bennett will be prime minister and Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid will be alternate prime minister," the office said in a statement on late Wednesday.

"After approximately two years there will be a changeover, after which Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid will become prime minister and Chair of Yamina Naftali Bennett will become alternate prime minister," the statement added.