UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yamina Alliance Head Bennett To Become Israel Prime Minister For About 2 Years -Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:40 AM

Yamina Alliance Head Bennett to Become Israel Prime Minister for About 2 Years -Presidency

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The head of the Yamina national conservative alliance, Naftali Bennett, will become a new prime minister of Israel on a rotation basis, with Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, going to replace him after about two years, the Israeli presidential office said.

"Chair of Yamina Naftali Bennett will be prime minister and Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid will be alternate prime minister," the office said in a statement on late Wednesday.

"After approximately two years there will be a changeover, after which Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid will become prime minister and Chair of Yamina Naftali Bennett will become alternate prime minister," the statement added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Alliance Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

30 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

30 minutes ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

2 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

2 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.