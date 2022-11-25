Yandex NV Mulls Split From Russian Business Due to Geopolitical Uncertainties

Yandex NV, the Dutch parent company of Russian tech giant Yandex, announced on Friday plans to sell its stake in its Russian business, citing geopolitical uncertainties

"Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group, announced today that its Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to review options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment," the press statement read.

Under the plan, which is in its early stages, Yandex NV will consider divesting its ownership of most Russian operations, including through the transfer of governance to management, while developing international divisions for a few chosen services, independently from Russia.

The operations it plans to exit from include search and advertising, mobility, e-commerce, delivery and entertainment, both in Russia and in international markets. The ones it hopes to retain control of are self-driving tech, cloud computing, data labeling, and educational technology.

"The Board anticipates that Yandex N.V. will in due course be renamed, with the business to be divested retaining exclusive rights for the use of the Yandex brand," it said.

The board needs to identify buyers for stakes in the business to be divested and ultimately secure shareholder approval. John Boynton, the chair of the Yandex board of directors, said the board would do everything to protect Yandex's value as one of Europe's most successful tech companies.