Yangon residents defy Myanmar junta with clapping protest on coup anniversary: AFP journalists

Yangon, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's largest city clapped on the first anniversary of the military coup, defying a junta order not to mark the event, AFP correspondents said Tuesday.

Clapping could be heard from several neighbourhoods across commercial hub Yangon, they said, marking the end of a "silent strike" against the coup.