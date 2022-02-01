UrduPoint.com

Yangon Residents Defy Myanmar Junta With Clapping Protest On Coup Anniversary: AFP Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 03:39 PM

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's largest city clapped on the first anniversary of the military coup, defying a junta order not to mark the event, AFP correspondents said Tuesday

Yangon, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's largest city clapped on the first anniversary of the military coup, defying a junta order not to mark the event, AFP correspondents said Tuesday.

Clapping could be heard from several neighbourhoods across commercial hub Yangon, they said, marking the end of a "silent strike" against the coup.

>