KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is ready to cooperate with Ukrainian investigators regarding the killings during the Euromaidan protests in 2014, lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said on Thursday.

"Today we will submit to the State Bureau of Investigation a statement signed by Viktor Yanukovych, which is addressed to all judicial and law enforcement bodies of Ukraine, that he [Yanukovych] will fully cooperate with them to find out the truth about the events of 2014, in particular, about executions on the Maidan and surrender of Crimea," Serdyuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Between November 21, 2013 and February 22, 2014, over 100 people died in violent clashes on Kiev's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

The protests led to a change of government, forcing then-president Yanukovych to flee the country. On January 24, 2019, Kiev's Obolonsky district court found Yanukovych guilty in the treason case and sentenced him in absentia to 13 years of imprisonment. The ex-president denies his guilt, qualifying the case as politically motivated.

Crimea reunified with Russia in 2014 following a successful referendum on the matter on the peninsula. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized Crimea's new status, Moscow has insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.