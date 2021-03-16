UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yaphet Kotto, First Black Bond Villain And 'Alien' Actor, Dies At 81

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

Yaphet Kotto, first Black Bond villain and 'Alien' actor, dies at 81

Actor Yaphet Kotto, who rose to fame in the 1970s fighting James Bond in "Live and Let Die" and an extra-terrestrial stowaway in "Alien", has died, his agent told AFP. He was 81

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Actor Yaphet Kotto, who rose to fame in the 1970s fighting James bond in "Live and Let Die" and an extra-terrestrial stowaway in "Alien", has died, his agent told AFP. He was 81.

In a statement Monday on Facebook, wife Sinahon Thessa described her late husband as a "legend".

"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," she said.

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed his passing in an email to AFP. He did not share the cause of death.

"I am still processing his passing, and I know he will be missed," he said.

Born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and a US Army nurse, Kotto's debut as a professional actor was in an all-Black stage performance of Shakespeare's "Othello" in Harlem in 1960.

Kotto drew plaudits for roles as the first Black Bond villain -- dictator Dr. Kananga -- in 1973's "Live and Let Die", and an Emmy nomination for playing real-life Ugandan strongman Idi Amin in the tv movie "Raid on Entebbe".

He then took on a villainous xenomorph as ship engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott's claustrophobic sci-fi horror film "Alien" in 1979, and fought alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987's dystopian thriller "Running Man".

At the height of his fame, he turned down the role of Captain Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" -- a decision he later said he regretted.

Kotto's later years saw him play Lieutenant Al Giardello in the gritty TV police procedural "Homicide: Life on the Street".

He returned to the "Alien" franchise in 2014, voicing his character Parker in the survival horror video game "Alien: Isolation".

Married three times and father to six children, Kotto claimed to be related to Queen Elizabeth II -- naming his 1997 biography "The Royalty" as a tribute to his royal pedigree.

oho/qan

Related Topics

Army Police Film And Movies Facebook Died Wife Kananga Man Entebbe New York Arnold Schwarzenegger Dictator TV Share

Recent Stories

ICT admin extends ban on issuance of arms license ..

31 seconds ago

Mardan admin starts free delivery of domicile cert ..

34 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects another 2,5 ..

35 seconds ago

Punjab govt plans to convert all public sector ele ..

37 seconds ago

Industrial output grows 9.13% in January, 7.85% in ..

15 minutes ago

'Ashamed' Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.