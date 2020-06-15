UrduPoint.com
Yaroshenko, Bout Receive No Request Yet For Prisoner Swap With US Citizen Whelan - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

Yaroshenko, Bout Receive No Request Yet for Prisoner Swap With US Citizen Whelan - Lawyer

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The legal defense team of Russian citizens Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who are serving their prison sentences in the United States, have not yet received a request to be exchanged for US citizen Paul Whelan who is jailed in Russia, Yaroshnko's and Bout's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"We have not yet received [the request]," Tarasov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Viktor Bout's wife Alla said she was ready to write a request to exchange her husband for Paul Whelan.

