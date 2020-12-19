UrduPoint.com
Yaroshenko Defense Files Motion For Compassionate Release Due To Health Conditions- Lawyer

Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The legal defense of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility in the US state of Connecticut, has filed a motion for a compassionate release due to the health conditions, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"We filed a motion for a compassionate release for Konstantin Yaroshenko.

The motion was filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York," Tarasov said on Friday, adding that the US government would respond to the request by December 29.

Yaroshenko suffers from several health issues, such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and arthritis, which US health authorities consider as associated with a more acute COVID-19 infection, Tarasov added.

The prison in Danbury is currently facing a new wave of the novel coronavirus disease, he noted.

