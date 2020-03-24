UrduPoint.com
Yaroshenko Defense To Ask US Court To Release Him Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Lawyer

Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Yaroshenko Defense to Ask US Court to Release Him Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The defense of the Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, currently serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison, will file a motion to release him due to health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are going to be preparing a motion to file with the court to be able to release Konstantin Yaroshenko from the Federal detention facility based on the possibility of his contacting the coronavirus," Tarasov said.

All papers should be filed "closer to the end of the month," he added. Tarasov said he is exploring the possibility of similar steps with regards to his other clients, including Yuriy Marthyshev, who is serving a 78-month sentence on charges of computer hacking.

