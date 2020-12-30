Yaroshenko Legal Defense to Respond to US Opposition for His Release by January 4 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The legal defense team of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut, will respond to the US government's opposition for an early release by January 4, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"On January 4, 2021, we will respond, we will reference the most current count of COVID-19 infections at FCI Danbury, which are rising at present," Tarasov said after Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss submitted opposition to Yaroshenko's motion for a compassionate release.