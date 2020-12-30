UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yaroshenko Legal Defense To Respond To US Opposition For His Release By January 4 - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:40 AM

Yaroshenko Legal Defense to Respond to US Opposition for His Release by January 4 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The legal defense team of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut, will respond to the US government's opposition for an early release by January 4, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"On January 4, 2021, we will respond, we will reference the most current count of COVID-19 infections at FCI Danbury, which are rising at present," Tarasov said after Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss submitted opposition to Yaroshenko's motion for a compassionate release.

Related Topics

Russia New York January Government Opposition

Recent Stories

4 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

5 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

4 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

4 hours ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

4 hours ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.