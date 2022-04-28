Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) prepared the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-US marine Trevor Reed after the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish newspaper Star reported on Thursday, citing sources

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US, for Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, following lengthy negotiations.

Turkey was asked to mediate in the mutual extradition of Reed and Yaroshenko and with the approval of Erdogan, the MIT initiated the necessary preparations, the report said.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking and was later extradited to the US. In 2011, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison as part of a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the United States. Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called during his drunken dispute with two women on a Moscow street.