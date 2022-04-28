UrduPoint.com

Yaroshenko-Reed Swap Prepared By Turkish Intelligence With Erdogan's Approval - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Yaroshenko-Reed Swap Prepared by Turkish Intelligence With Erdogan's Approval - Reports

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) prepared the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-US marine Trevor Reed after the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish newspaper Star reported on Thursday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) prepared the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-US marine Trevor Reed after the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish newspaper Star reported on Thursday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US, for Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, following lengthy negotiations.

Turkey was asked to mediate in the mutual extradition of Reed and Yaroshenko and with the approval of Erdogan, the MIT initiated the necessary preparations, the report said.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking and was later extradited to the US. In 2011, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison as part of a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the United States. Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called during his drunken dispute with two women on a Moscow street.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Moscow Russia Drugs Washington Liberia United States Tayyip Erdogan July Women 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Police, Rescue-1122 directed to remain alert durin ..

Police, Rescue-1122 directed to remain alert during Eid holidays

49 seconds ago
 Advisor to federal ombudsman conducts open kutcher ..

Advisor to federal ombudsman conducts open kutchery

51 seconds ago
 France Continues Supplies of Artillery Weapons to ..

France Continues Supplies of Artillery Weapons to Ukraine - Government

54 seconds ago
 Tunisian Embassy Working on Organizing President's ..

Tunisian Embassy Working on Organizing President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

56 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians condemn terrorist attack in ..

Women parliamentarians condemn terrorist attack in Karachi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.