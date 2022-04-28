UrduPoint.com

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' As He Was Tortured In US

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was exchanged for US student Trevor Reed, said that his health was "not very good" and that he had been tortured in the United States.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters that as a result of the negotiation process, Reed, previously convicted in Russia, was exchanged for Yaroshenko.

"Just now, when I saw my wife and daughter, only now I realized that I finally returned home," Yaroshenko said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster upon arrival in Moscow.

Speaking about health, Yaroshenko noted that it, "of course, is not very good."

"(That's due to) what the US authorities do to me during these 12 years from the moment of abduction, from the moment of torture, and the attitude towards me in American prisons was not the best," he added.

According to the Russian pilot, he sat "squeezed, wrapped in chains, until the last moment, until the last second, until the American was already taken out of the plane."

