Yaroshenko, Whose Cellmate Died From COVID, Sent For Medical Examination In US - Consulate

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, serving a prison term in the United States, who complained about novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms, has been sent for a medical examination, spokesman for the Russian consulate general in New York Alexey Topolsky told Sputnik.

Earlier, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik that Yaroshenko believed he had the coronavirus and all prisoners in the cell had become infected. According to the lawyer, the pilot said his cellmate had died from COVID-19. Russia's consulate general in New York requested the Danbury correctional facility, where Yaroshenko is kept, about the situation with the coronavirus in the facility and about the Russian's condition.

"In connection with the information about the deterioration in the state of Connecticut of the sanitary and epidemiological situation associated with the spread of coronavirus infection, we requested the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution to provide data on the health of pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko. In response, the prison administration said the Russian was sent for medical examination," Topolsky said.

"We expect it to be carried out immediately, and all necessary medical assistance will be provided to Konstantin Yaroshenko," he said, adding that the consulate "keeps the situation under control."

