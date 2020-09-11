NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The legal defense of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility, has asked the US authorities to revise the decision on his relocation to a private prison, lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"He would not like to be relocated. Because of that, I have sent a letter to Philadelphia's regional department of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to ask them to cancel the relocation of Yaroshenko to a private prison. We believe that he is provided with better medical services at the Danbury correctional facility," Tarasov said on late Thursday.