WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The legal defense team of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut, will respond to the US government's opposition for his early release by January 4, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"On January 4, 2021, we will respond, we will reference the most current count of COVID-19 infections at FCI Danbury, which are rising at present," Tarasov said after Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss submitted opposition to Yaroshenko's motion for a compassionate release.

Tarasov noted the US Attorney's office contends that Yaroshenko's medical condition does not warrant an early release.

"The government argued that the motion should be denied based on the severity of the crime," he said.

Tarasov also pointed out that Yaroshenko has served more than ten years of his 20 year sentence.

"The sentencing guidelines called for a sentence greater than 20 years, nonetheless the statutory minimum in this case was ten years in jail and Yaroshenko has already fulfilled at least the statutory minimum.

So, legally, there is a way for the court to release Yaroshenko and impose a sentence that is not less than a statutory minimum," he said.

On December 19, Yaroshenko's legal defense filed a motion for a compassionate release on health grounds. At the time, Tarasov told Sputnik that Yaroshenko suffers from hypertension, hyperlipidemia and arthritis, which the US health authorities have characterized as severe illness in case an individual contracts the novel coronavirus.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the country. Yaroshenko has denied all charges.