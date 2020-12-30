UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yaroshenko's Defense Will Respond To US Opposition To Early Release By January 4 - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:00 AM

Yaroshenko's Defense Will Respond to US Opposition to Early Release By January 4 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The legal defense team of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut, will respond to the US government's opposition for his early release by January 4, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"On January 4, 2021, we will respond, we will reference the most current count of COVID-19 infections at FCI Danbury, which are rising at present," Tarasov said after Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss submitted opposition to Yaroshenko's motion for a compassionate release.

Tarasov noted the US Attorney's office contends that Yaroshenko's medical condition does not warrant an early release.

"The government argued that the motion should be denied based on the severity of the crime," he said.

Tarasov also pointed out that Yaroshenko has served more than ten years of his 20 year sentence.

"The sentencing guidelines called for a sentence greater than 20 years, nonetheless the statutory minimum in this case was ten years in jail and Yaroshenko has already fulfilled at least the statutory minimum.

So, legally, there is a way for the court to release Yaroshenko and impose a sentence that is not less than a statutory minimum," he said.

On December 19, Yaroshenko's legal defense filed a motion for a compassionate release on health grounds. At the time, Tarasov told Sputnik that Yaroshenko suffers from hypertension, hyperlipidemia and arthritis, which the US health authorities have characterized as severe illness in case an individual contracts the novel coronavirus.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the country. Yaroshenko has denied all charges.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Jail Liberia New York United States January May December All From Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

5 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

4 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

4 hours ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

4 hours ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.