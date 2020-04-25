UrduPoint.com
Yaroshenko's Legal Defense To Appeal US Prison's Decision To Reject Parole Request -Lawyer

Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Yaroshenko's Legal Defense to Appeal US Prison's Decision to Reject Parole Request -Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US Federal Correctional Institution Danbury has rejected the request for parole for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and the legal defense will file an appeal against this decision to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, Tarasov told Sputnik that Yaroshenko believed he had the coronavirus, and all prisoners in the cell had become infected. According to the lawyer, the pilot said his cellmate had died from COVID-19.

"There is very sad news. The prison's administration has given Konstantin [Yaroshenko] an official rejection of our request for parole amid unforeseen circumstances," Tarasov said on late Friday.

"We will appeal this decision in the Federal Bureau of Prisons," the lawyer added.

