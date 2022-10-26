Yars Missile System, Tula Submarine, 2 Tu-95MS Take Part in Russian Nuclear Forces Drills

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Yars mobile ground-based missile system of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, the Tula strategic missile submarine of the Northern Fleet, and two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers were involved in the training of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"The training involved the Yars mobile ground missile system of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Tula strategic missile submarine of the Northern Fleet, and two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers," Gerasimov said.

The launches of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk spaceport and the Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea at the Kura training ground in Kamchatka were carried out during the training of strategic deterrence forces, according to the Kremlin.