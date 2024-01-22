Yastremska Hopes Ukraine Proud Of Australian Open Exploits
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 01:11 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Fearless Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska said she hoped she had made her war-torn country proud by reaching a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final Monday, while admitting it was emotionally hard.
Driven by a booming serve and aggressive groundstrokes, the athletic 23-year-old battled past two-time champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena to secure a last-eight berth at the Australian Open.
Her reward is a clash with unseeded Czech Linda Noskova, who progressed when Ukrainian Elina Svitolina retired with a bad back while trailing 3-0 in the first set.
"I think they're going to be really proud of me and I'm happy to make them be proud," Yastremska said of Ukrainians back home.
Yastremska won three WTA Tour titles as a teenager but has struggled in recent years, admitting the conflict had affected her game.
"A lot of things affected me, and because of that I couldn't really play like I wanted. Plus I put a lot of pressure on myself, as well," she said.
"The war, of course, it's affected us a lot because you cannot go home like you wanted, when you wanted, like it was before. You always read the news. You always see the videos.
"As I said before, for example, when I was in Brisbane (this month), the rocket arrived on my grandmother's house. It's tough emotionally to play."
Yastremska's previous best at the Slams was a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon in 2019, but she has been in impressive touch at Melbourne Park.
Ranked 93, she has beaten a number of top 50 players, including Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round.
She landed the first blow in a rollercoaster opening set in her fourth-round match on Monday, going up 3-1, but 18th seed Azarenka responded to put it back on serve as Yastremska's error-count ballooned.
Her veteran opponent then broke again to move 4-3 ahead, but faltered badly serving for the set at 5-4, blown away to love.
Another break gave Azarenka a 6-5 advantage, but she again lost her nerve, with Yastremska saving two set points before sending it to a tie-break, where she prevailed after 74 draining minutes.
Azarenka flew 3-0 up in the second set but her serve was again exposed and Yastremska came storming back, with a searing backhand down the line giving her a second break for 4-3 and she never relented.
Recent Stories
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
More Stories From World
-
Russia detains man for plotting arson attack on army10 seconds ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister in Kampala14 seconds ago
-
Severe cyclone to hit Australia's Queensland9 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs9 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update9 minutes ago
-
47 buried in southwest China landslide9 minutes ago
-
China steps up support for home services industry9 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism10 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'possibility' Moon lander power can be restored10 minutes ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 202310 minutes ago
-
China issues yellow alert for blizzards10 minutes ago