Dean of the the University of Damascus' International Law Department, Amal Fouad Yazagi, was appointed on Thursday as the head of the Syrian government's delegation to the Constitutional Committee, media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Dean of the the University of Damascus ' International Law Department, Amal Fouad Yazagi, was appointed on Thursday as the head of the Syrian government 's delegation to the Constitutional Committee, media reported.

The delegation will head to Geneva on October 28 for the inaugural session of the committee, Syria's al-Watan newspaper reported.

The schedule for the committee's activities will reportedly be developed within the next week.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time on October 29. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.