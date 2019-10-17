UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yazagi Appointed As Head Of Syria Gov't Delegation To Constitutional Committee - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Yazagi Appointed as Head of Syria Gov't Delegation to Constitutional Committee - Reports

Dean of the the University of Damascus' International Law Department, Amal Fouad Yazagi, was appointed on Thursday as the head of the Syrian government's delegation to the Constitutional Committee, media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Dean of the the University of Damascus' International Law Department, Amal Fouad Yazagi, was appointed on Thursday as the head of the Syrian government's delegation to the Constitutional Committee, media reported.

The delegation will head to Geneva on October 28 for the inaugural session of the committee, Syria's al-Watan newspaper reported.

The schedule for the committee's activities will reportedly be developed within the next week.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time on October 29. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Damascus Split Geneva October Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Afghan Civilian Casualties at Record High in July- ..

2 minutes ago

JUI-F should desist from sabotaging Kashmir cause, ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body on Postal to take up issues of land re ..

2 minutes ago

Two died, three injured in truck-vehicle collision ..

2 minutes ago

New South Korean Ambassador to US Expects Washingt ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi says JUI-F chief should give time to ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.