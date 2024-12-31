Year After Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Hit Japan, Death Toll May Exceed 500
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The death toll from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby areas in central Japan on New Year’s Day 2024 is expected to surpass 500, according to local media.
The earthquake, which devastated the Noto Peninsula, initially caused around 230 fatalities, including those trapped under collapsed buildings.
However, additional deaths are linked to the disaster's aftermath, such as conditions in evacuation centers, and more than 200 are under review for official recognition as quake-related.
“The majority of fatalities, mostly in Ishikawa, include those linked to the aftermath of the quake," Kyodo quoted officials as saying.
Once recognized, bereaved families of victims will be eligible to receive up to 5 million Yen ($32,000) in disaster condolence grants under Japanese law.
In January, a major earthquake devastated the Noto Peninsula and nearby areas of central Japan.
The earthquake left a lasting impact on the region, with recovery efforts and assessments still ongoing nearly a year later.
Ishikawa prefecture lies on the central Chubu region of Honshu, Japan's main island, forming a prominent peninsula on its western coast.
