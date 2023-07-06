Open Menu

Yellen After Arriving In China Says Seeks To Deepen Communication On Range Of Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday after arriving in China that she seeks to deepen communication with Beijing on a range of issues to avoid miscommunications.

"@POTUS charged his Administration with deepening communication between our two countries on a range of issues, and I look forward to doing so during my visit," Yellen said via Twitter.

The secretary added that her visit presents an opportunity to improve communications with China and avoid miscommunications or misunderstandings, noting that Washington would always take the necessary steps to protect US national security.

Yellen further added that the US seeks a "healthy economic competition" with China to the benefit of American workers and firms, and collaboration with Beijing to address global challenges.

Secretary Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9 to meet with senior Chinese officials and engage them on several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.

