Yellen Calls for Modernizing IMF, Multilateral Development Banks to Meet Rising Challenges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and multilateral development banks should be modernized to meet growing challenges, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"We will also need to modernize our existing institutions the IMF and the multilateral development banks so that they are fit for the 21st century, where challenges and risks are increasingly global," Yellen said.