UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellen Calls For Standardized Measurements On Green Investments

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on green investments

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Thursday for clear standardized systems of measuring green investments, as countries strive to meet their climate goals

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Thursday for clear standardized systems of measuring green investments, as countries strive to meet their climate goals.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) fund assets have grown from $10 billion in 2015 to $246 billion in March 2021, she said.

Yellen urged global partners to "unlock progress towards greater ESG clarity and transparency so these investments can play a key role in closing the infrastructure gap and lowering global emissions." "Poor quality or availability of ESG data and lack of standardized ESG metrics are often cited as barriers to further deployment of sustainable finance," she said, addressing a meeting of G20 member states convened to discuss infrastructure investment.

She said a lack of clear measurement could lead to "green washing," the practice of exaggerating environmental and emissions measures to appear more climate friendly and attract investors.

Yellen added that the G20 was not only working to develop indicators that incorporate ESG considerations but also "resilience and life cycle cost." Sustainability-linked debt issuances "have grown at an annualized rate of 60 percent over the last eight years," Yellen said, deeming it essential to "do more." "In order to mobilize additional investments into clean infrastructure, investors are demanding clear and comparable ESG data and metrics," she said.

"There are legitimate concerns over their potential impact on investment and project costs," Yellen acknowledged.

But she said the Treasury Department would "work with international partners to identify and address barriers to emerging market infrastructure investments."

Related Topics

Poor Progress Lead March 2015 Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

4 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

5 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

5 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

25 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

5 minutes ago

AIOU establishes Regional Campus at Gwadar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.