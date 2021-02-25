Yellen Calls on G20 Colleagues to 'Go Big' With Economic Stimulus - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary on Thursday called on her G20 counterparts to "go big" with economic stimulus in response to the global economic crisis and step up their support for global COVID-19 vaccination programs.

"I urge G20 countries to continue to take significant fiscal and financial policy actions and avoid withdrawing support too early. If there was ever a time to go big, this is the moment," Yellen said in a letter to G20 colleagues.

Yellen expressed US support for multilateral vaccine programs such as the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator initiative and its COVAX Facility and urged her colleagues to "increase their support" for such initiatives.