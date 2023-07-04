Open Menu

Yellen, Chinese Envoy Hold 'Productive' Talks Ahead Of Secretary's Beijing Trip - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held frank and productive discussions with Chinese ambassador to the US Xie Feng while underscoring the importance of open lines of communication and cooperation on global financial issues, Treasury said in a readout of their meeting.

"The frank and productive discussion supported ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-China bilateral relationship, in line with Secretary Yellen's upcoming trip to Beijing. Secretary Yellen raised issues of concern while also conveying the importance of the two largest economies working together on global challenges, including on macroeconomic and financial issues," the release said on Monday.

Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials.

