Yellen Conveys Interest to Work With Germany to Impose 'Severe Costs' on Russia - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen in a telephone call with the new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner discussed the United States' interest to cooperate with Germany on contingency plans to impose severe costs on Russia's economy should military escalation occur against Ukraine, the Department of Treasury said.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner... Secretary Yellen also reiterated President Biden's concern over Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine, and expressed her interest in partnering with Germany on contingencies that could be rapidly deployed to impose severe costs on Russia's economy," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.