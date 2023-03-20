UrduPoint.com

Yellen Discusses World Bank Reform With German Economic Cooperation Chief - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Yellen Discusses World Bank Reform With German Economic Cooperation Chief - Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze have discussed the necessity of reforms at the World Bank ahead of the organization's meetings scheduled to take place later this year, the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze have discussed the necessity of reforms at the World Bank ahead of the organization's meetings scheduled to take place later this year, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"(Yellen) called for a strong set of initial evolution reforms for the World Bank Group at the upcoming Spring Meetings, with further reforms to be defined and implemented in the lead up to the October Annual Meetings," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen and Schulze discussed the importance of evolving multilateral development banks to better address global challenges like climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict, the statement added.

During the meeting, Yellen thanked Schulze for Germany's support of the United States' candidate for the position of president of the World Bank, according to the statement.

Related Topics

World Bank German Germany Lead United States October

Recent Stories

Winners of Wingfoil Racing World Cup Championship ..

Winners of Wingfoil Racing World Cup Championship 2023 crowned

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid aerospace hub in Dubai south b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid aerospace hub in Dubai south breaks ground on hangar facilit ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Delegations Meeting Possi ..

Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Delegations Meeting Possible in Near Future - Cavusoglu

5 minutes ago
 US Worried China Will Call Again for Ukraine Cease ..

US Worried China Will Call Again for Ukraine Ceasefire During Xi's Visit to Russ ..

5 minutes ago
 US Blocks UNSC Resolution on Diplomatic Settlement ..

US Blocks UNSC Resolution on Diplomatic Settlement With N. Korea - Russian Missi ..

11 minutes ago
 France's National Assembly Rejects Vote of No Conf ..

France's National Assembly Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Cabinet Over Pension ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.