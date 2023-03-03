UrduPoint.com

Yellen, EC VP Dombrovskis Discuss Ukraine, Sanctions Against Russia - US Treasury Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday to discuss support of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, as well as implementation of the law to reduce inflation.

"Secretary Yellen also discussed areas of mutual interest such as continued financial support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia," the statement read.

The two sides also talked about measures the US is taking to implement the Inflation Reduction Act.

Yellen stressed the necessity to stimulate innovation, development, and deployment of green energy on both sides of the Atlantic, the statement added.

More Stories From World

