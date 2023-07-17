Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need to Sustain 'Robust' Support for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has met with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and discussed the need to continue the "robust" budgetary and economic support for Ukraine, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has met with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and discussed the need to continue the "robust" budgetary and economic support for Ukraine, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Secretary Yellen discussed the need to sustain the robust economic and budgetary support for Ukraine," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in India, the statement said.

During the discussion, Yellen welcomed the recent proposal by the European Commission for multi-year assistance to Ukraine, the statement said.

Yellen also raised the issue of the evolution of the multilateral development bank and the issue of the international tax, the statement added.